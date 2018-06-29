FAYETTEVILLE: Five-story Highbridge Commons proposal referred to planning board

Neil Germain presented a conceptual site plan of the five-story project to the Fayetteville Board of Trustees on June 26. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

A project proposal for a five-story mixed-use development in the village of Fayetteville — called Highbridge Commons — was referred to the planning board for recommendations by the board of trustees during its last meeting on Tuesday, June 26.

The applicant, Point Five Development Fayetteville, LLC, and Falls Bridge Development 1, LLC, by authorized member Preston Development Corp., requested a referral to the village planning board after presenting a conceptual site plan and formal application to the board for its one-building project, which features 11,744 square feet of commercial business on the first floor and 70,342 square feet of residential on the second through fifth floors.

The applicant is requesting a zone change to PUD (Planned Urban Development) for the district — composed of vacant commercial structures — currently zoned at CB (Contemporary Business) and RB (Residential/Business).

The property addresses pinpointed for the project include 100, 125 and 129 West Genesee St. and 107 and 117 Highbridge St.

The proposed development — located in an area expanding 1.84 acres, 240-by-315 feet — will include buildings close to the street and rear parking for up to 125 cars.

According to the project’s PUD application, the proposed development “will not result in an unreasonable increase in the need for public services or facilities,” and its size will “not create unreasonable increase in the use of public utilities versus previous uses.”

“We think it fits with the surrounding neighborhood, and also fits with [the village’s] Comprehensive Plan,” said Neil Germain, who presented the project on behalf of the applicant. “We think we have what will be an attractive product.”

Additionally, the project plans to make all sides of the building aesthetically-pleasing.

“[We want to] make it look attractive from anywhere on a street view to the project,” said Germain.

“I got a tremendous problem with this,” said trustee Dan Kinsella. “It’s the back-up of traffic in the morning.”

Kinsella said the reason for this is that the second lane, or inside lane, going down East Genesee Street does not start until where Little Jaws Big Smiles pediatric dentistry begins on the right — which can back up traffic for miles during rush hour periods.

“It’s a tremendous back-up. I don’t know what the alternative is,” said Kinsella. “If I were to have a business there or if I was going to live there, I don’t know how I would get out.”

Trustee Pam Ashby said, according to an Onondaga County traffic study, the area leading up to that spot could be made into two lanes, alleviating some of the traffic built-up.

“They could shift something over and make two lanes from that intersection all the way to the spilt, and it would ease up an awful lot [of traffic],” said Ashby.

“Dan’s absolutely right, it’s terrible in the morning. There’s so much traffic there,” said trustee Dennis Duggleby.

Currently, the project features five floors, which Duggleby said is too high for the village’s character.

“I just think that is a really, really tall building on that corner,” said Duggleby, adding that the building would stand out as a “high-rise in the middle of the village.”

Mayor Mark Olson said that, while its height is a concern, the building will be “cut in” so that only the rooftops will show when driving down the hill leading to it.

“I think you’ve got to account for when you’re coming down [that hill],” said Olson. “It’s a little tricky, but let’s have the planning board do their work and see what they have to say.”

A motion to refer the PUD application to the planning board was moved by trustee Mike Small and seconded by trustee Pam Ashby.

All trustees voted in favor of moving the project forward, while Duggleby abstained at first before following suit.

The planning board will review the proposal at its next meeting on July 2 and will give recommendations to the village board proceeding forward.

If the village decides to move forward with the project, it will undergo a joint SEQR meeting with the planning board to determine whether or not to move forward with a public hearing.

Also at the meeting, the board authorized the Fayetteville Fire Department to apply for a drone license and approved a $1,000 donation from the village’s contingency fund to help furnish Green Lakes Education Center.

The next Fayetteville Board of Trustees meeting will take place at the Fayetteville Village Hall on July 16 at 6 p.m.

