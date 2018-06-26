Fayetteville switches to county-provided tax collection software system

Jun 26, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Government
Staff writer
Fayetteville, along with six other villages in Onondaga County, have signed up to use Onondaga County’s Tax Collection Software system, which is being offered as a shared service to all towns, villages and school districts in Onondaga County. The plan, which was part of the Onondaga County Shared Services Plan, aims to save villages who switch to the county-provided system half of what their residents currently pay today.
“This is an easy way for us to come together and be more efficient while also saving real money for the taxpayers in our community,” said County Executive Joanie Mahoney. “Onondaga County has a successful Shared Services Plan and we appreciate our partners in the villages helping us to execute the plan.”
If all eligible municipalities and school districts take advantage of this shared service, the total annual savings will amount to $300,000, according to county figures.
“This software will save up to 50 percent on processing fees charged every year to pay our tax bills,” said Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson.
He said processing fees that have cost the village $2 will now cost $1.
The Village of Fayetteville signed onto Onondaga County’s Tax Collection software system after it was recommended to them by the Greater Syracuse Shared Services Council.
“It’ll lead to incredible savings every year,” said Olson. “We thought it was the right thing to do and would be more beneficial and efficient for our residents.”
The six other villages who transitioned include North Syracuse, Solvay, Skaneateles, Jordan, Liverpool and Marcellus.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
