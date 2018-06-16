 

LETTER: NWFD thanks district voters

Jun 16, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Your Opinion

To the editor:

The commissioners, chiefs, line officers and executive boards of the North West Fire District would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to the residents who came out to vote on the district capital projects.

The approval for the relocation and building of a new Station 3 will result in faster response times, particularly to the district residents north of the Seneca River. It will also allow for safer working conditions for our firefighters. The Station 1 addition will create adequate meeting and training space that will benefit the entire district.

We’d like to publicly thank our members and their families who support them for the hundreds of hours spent each year on required trainings, attendance at numerous civic and sporting events and conducting fire prevention education in our schools, all in addition to responding to approximately 900 calls per year.

Our mission remains steadfast in providing the highest level of community and emergency services to our district residents.

Beckie Wasielewski

Commissioner, North West Fire District

