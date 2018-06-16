From the town of Van Buren: What does a town engineer do?

By Jason Hoy

Town of Van Buren Engineer

The town of Van Buren, town of Lysander and village of Baldwinsville all have on-staff municipal engineers. The engineer must be professionally licensed through the NYS Office of the Professions to provide engineering services to the municipality. But what is the role the professional engineer plays in the operation of the municipality?

The engineer for each municipality is responsible for coordinating, supervising, and planning engineering services for their municipality. These services include many roles and responsibilities which primarily revolve around the municipality’s infrastructure and facilities. In the town of Van Buren these responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Stormwater coordinator: The town of Van Buren meets the population requirements to be regulated through NYSDEC as a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4). As an MS4 the town is required to implement and monitor minimum control measures to protect the stormwater quality entering waterbodies. These control measures include public outreach/education, public involvement, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site runoff control, post construction runoff control and pollution prevention/good housekeeping.

with projects through planning, design, and inspection. Assistance as requested and required with the town’s codes, parks and building/grounds departments.

Coordinate projects as necessary with neighboring municipalities, Onondaga County and New York state.

The Van Buren engineer is available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment to answer questions or otherwise meet the needs of the town residents.

