From the town of Van Buren: What does a town engineer do?

Jun 16, 2018
Town of Van Buren Engineer
The town of Van Buren, town of Lysander and village of Baldwinsville all have on-staff municipal engineers. The engineer must be professionally licensed through the NYS Office of the Professions to provide engineering services to the municipality. But what is the role the professional engineer plays in the operation of the municipality?
The engineer for each municipality is responsible for coordinating, supervising, and planning engineering services for their municipality. These services include many roles and responsibilities which primarily revolve around the municipality’s infrastructure and facilities. In the town of Van Buren these responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
The Van Buren engineer is available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment to answer questions or otherwise meet the needs of the town residents.
