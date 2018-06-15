‘Glamping,’ hot air balloon rides in Cazenovia?

An example of a glamping tent offered by the company Under Canvas for one of the Yellowstone National Park expedition packages. (undercanvas.com)

As the town board works its way through the issue of how best to deal with short-term rentals (often generically called Airbnb) in the town, a new issue has been added to the mix: “glamping.”

Ann Duffy, co-owner of the wedding and event venue RedBarn20 on Route 20 East, appeared at the board’s June 11 monthly meeting and asked councilors to consider including glamping as an allowed use in recreational districts within the town. Duffy said she is interested in offering glamping – short for glamorous camping – at RedBarn20, but the town code currently says nothing about such a recreational use.

Glamping describes a style of camping with amenities and resort-style services not typically associated with traditional camping. Also called boutique camping and luxury camping, modern glamping includes staying in structures such as safari tents, yurts, tipis, tent cabins and tree houses. Amenities include beds with fresh linens, furniture, private verandas and even food service.

Duffy said her proposal would be for short-term stays on the RedBarn20 80-acre property, mainly for guests at on-site weddings and corporate events on weekends. She envisions 10 to 14 tents with two people per tent, no electricity, no amplified music, no food service, with bathroom and shower trailers for guest use. They are looking to partner with the national company Under Canvas to provide the glamping experience.

“This would be an ancillary business … we in no way want to jeopardize our main business at RedBarn 20,” Duffy said. “This will not cannibalize our primary business.”

She said the experience would be a quiet place for guests to sleep and in no way would be allowed to become a “party place.”

“It’s more of an adventure and an experience than regular camping,” she said, and would not threaten the business of local hotels or bed and breakfasts.

The board members agreed with Councilor Pat Race that the idea sounds “interesting” and “kind of cool,” and agreed to give it consideration. Town Attorney John Langey said that he would add the issue to the agenda for the next meeting of the town’s short-term rental committee.

Another proposal broached to the board recently was an entrepreneur who has asked to offer hot air balloon rides based in the field at Gypsy Bay park, said Town Supervisor Bill Zupan. Board members and the town attorney stated concerns with the idea, such as allowing a for-profit business to operate out of a town park, and said they would discuss it at length at their next board work session on July 2.

Also at the meeting, the board:

•Announced that the town board’s July work session will occur at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 2, in the town office, and the next meeting of the board’s short-term rental committee will occur at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, in the town office. Both meetings are open to the public.

•Scheduled a public hearing for Monday, July 9, during the board’s regular monthly meeting. The public hearing will be to consider Local Law B of 2018 on sewers and sewage disposal in the town. Town Attorney John Langey said that since the town took over the sewage treatment plant from Madison County effective Jan. 1 this year, the town must create its own sewage disposal laws to replace the former such laws in place under the county.

•Approved the resignation of town planning board alternate William Barnes.

•Was informed that Highway Superintendent Dean Slocum had chosen Brian Smith as his assistant highway superintendent.

