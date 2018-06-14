LETTER: Cicero should eliminate receiver of taxes office

To the editor:

I am pleased to announce that a grass roots movement by Cicero residents has recently started, to make our town government more efficient and less costly, by carrying petitions to eliminate the Cicero Receiver of Taxes as an elective office.

Over the past several years, Cicero taxes have skyrocketed, hurting all Cicero residents. In addition, this year, a large area of Cicero saw their home property assessments increase, and the information is that the town of Cicero intends to increase the assessed value of even more properties over the next several years. An increase in the assessed value of property translates into higher property taxes and higher school taxes. We just cannot afford our local taxes increasing each year.

In the current climate of skyrocketing taxes and government inefficiency, it is important to find ways to lower the cost of government, which should lower our taxes.

Today, right here in Cicero, we can begin improving government inefficiency and reducing our town taxes by eliminating the unnecessary elective office of the receiver of taxes. This function has already been automated and can easily be consolidated with county government and the Cicero town clerk’s office. In fact, several other communities have already successfully done this with no reduction in service.

The process is simple — by gathering enough signatures from registered Cicero voters, the town board will be required to hold a special election where Cicero voters can vote for or against. The power to decide our tax future will be where it should be with the town residents

Any person interested in joining this grassroots movement to lower Cicero town taxes can contact me at mikebecallo@yahoo.com.

Mike Becallo

Past Member, Cicero Town Board

