East Syracuse Chevrolet sponsors village fireworks

Director of Parks and Recreation Tom Richardson, Mayor Bob Tackman and East Syracuse Chevrolet Owner Gino Barbuto hold a $3,500 check presented by the dealership. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

For the third year in a row, East Syracuse Chevrolet announced on May 24 that it will sponsor the Village of East Syracuse fireworks this year on July 7, donating $3,500 to its 42nd annual celebration.

“I just want to thank East Syracuse Chevy and Gino Barbuto for their continued support for our East Syracuse fireworks,” said East Syracuse Mayor Bob Tackman. “This donation goes a long way to help us maintain our annual tradition of over 40 years.”

The village fireworks celebration will be held on Saturday at the East Syracuse Elementary fields featuring kiddie games, a dunk tank, glow necklaces, basketball shoots and inflatable bounce houses. Food and drinks will be sold by local not-for-profit groups such as ESM Marching Band, East Syracuse Pop Warner and ESM youth sports.

Infinity, a Journey tribute band that also covers hits from the 70s and 80s, will play from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

“If you know our community, you know this isn’t just our fireworks event, it’s a day that our community comes together to celebrate families coming over to their homes, having picnics and barbeques,” said Tackman. “It’s truly a great day for East Syracuse, and with [East Syracuse Chevy’s] support this continues to allow us to have that opportunity.”

“It’s our pleasure to be able to support it. We’re all about community and community service, and we like to support the community that supports us,” said East Syracuse Chevrolet Owner Gino Barbuto. “We’re proud to be able to do it again, and hopefully we can do it for years to come.”

East Syracuse Chevrolet has donated to the village fireworks celebration for a total of four years.

For more information about summer events in East Syracuse, go to villageofeastsyracuse.com/parks-recreation.

