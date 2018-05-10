Meet the candidates: Liverpool Board of Education

Next week, residents of the Liverpool Central School District will decide on the district’s 2018-19 budget. They’ll also choose three members of the board of education. Learn more about the candidates below (incumbent candidate Mike Leone did not return his questionnaire to the Star-Review before the deadline). Other propositions include a bus proposition for roughly $1.3 million and a proposal to create a $2 million capital fund for security improvements, as well as the Liverpool Public Library budget and trustee election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, and all voting will take place at Liverpool High School, 4338 Wetzel Road, Liverpool.

Nick Blaney (challenger)

Biographical information:

NYS-licensed life and health insurance agent since 2014. Administrative and creative associate and now bookkeeper/business manager at DeSantis Bands & Orchestra, my family’s music contracting business (founded by my great uncle Mario DeSantis in 1947). Former student liaison to the board of education (2008-10) – including Long Range Facilities Planning Committee & Superintendent Search Committee. Currently: Board of Directors, Liverpool Dollars for Scholars. Professionally-trained classical/opera singer.

Attended: Eastman School of Music, voice/opera performance. University of Rochester, business marketing. Bel Canto Institute of Florence, Italy. Awarded by: National Foundation for Achievement in the Arts, National Classical Singer Magazine, and CNY & NYS Music Teachers Associations.

Why are you running for office?

First and foremost, this is my home. It became clear to me during my undergraduate studies that I sure loved traveling across the country, meeting new people, and learning about different cultures and communities. However, it also became clear that I was a hometown boy. Born and raised here in Central New York, my parents and I have lived in the town of Clay since I was born. We took full advantage of the extraordinary programs, resources, and opportunities for children, teens, and young adults. I was privileged enough to be able to fill my afternoons, evenings, and weekends with myriad activities which directly enriched my studies at Liverpool. Therefore, I feel impelled to do my part in securing a bright future for the educational welfare of all students — of all needs and abilities. Excellence wasn’t just demanded in our household — it was expected. Not everybody has a built-in cheerleading team in their household. We have young people in our district who require extra attention to save from falling through the cracks of public education. I refuse to accept anything less than a 100 percent graduation rate. This is the true “No Child Left Behind,” and there is no reason why we shouldn’t be racing toward that goal.

Why are you the best candidate?

Simply put, I am a people person. I love hearing from people, getting their opinions on the latest current affairs, and trying to understand why they feel the way they do. These characteristics are invaluable to the position of member of the board of education. I will always be as completely informed as possible to ensure that each and every decision is prudent. The truth is: there are lots of great ideas on how to better educate our students. It’s not just about coming up with an idea. It’s about seeing it through every step of the way, until it comes to full fruition.

Joseph Morawski (challenger)

Biographical information:

My name is Joseph Morawski. My wife (Alaina) and I are both life-long residence of Liverpool and Liverpool High School graduates (Class of 1990). We purchased our home in Liverpool about 15 years ago. We have one child (John) who currently attends Soule Road Middle School. I am an attorney at the Melvin & Melvin Law firm and the primary focus of my practice is family and matrimonial law. I also serve as an attorney for children in custody cases, neglect and abuse cases and juvenile delinquency cases. My wife is a special education teacher in the Fulton City School District so I am reminded daily of the many issues facing our educators and students. My wife and I are members of Christ the King Church in Liverpool where I serve on the parish finance committee.

Why are you running for office?

As a lifelong resident of Liverpool I am certainly invested and enthusiastic about the continued success of the Liverpool community. Successful communities almost always have great school districts. Liverpool is no different. The Liverpool school district offered my wife and I a diverse educational experience with access to a wide range of academic disciplines and extra-curricular activities which gave us the unique opportunity to explore and advance our many interests. I want to see those same opportunities expanded and updated for future generations of Liverpool students as they advance into a world far different than the one my wife and I faced after high school. If elected to the board of education, I look forward to playing my part in the Liverpool Central School District’s continued success.

Why are you the best candidate?

My work experience as an attorney and the skills that I have developed over the years certainly help. Much of my legal experience involves assisting families in dispute resolution and a large portion of my practice is derived from providing mediation services for families going through divorces or custody disputes. I believe many of my colleagues and former clients would agree that I take a pragmatic approach when assisting families and clients through very difficult times while at the same time zealously representing them to help them achieve their objectives. The key to successfully representing clients through their difficulties is to be well informed about the facts and issues facing the families in order that I can advise clients as to all of their options. However, you must always keep the client focused on the “big picture” and to not get side tracked minute issues. It is important to remain open-minded and to listen to all sides of the case and, at the same time, be mindful of the need to resolve issues within certain fixed fiscal, logistical and legal parameters before making recommendations or drawing any conclusions. I will apply this same thoughtful analysis when assessing items and issues that are presented to the board of education for consideration and resolution.

As an attorney for children, I have been a fierce advocate for children’s rights. I am also the husband of a special education teacher so I am mindful of the fact that all students’ needs have to be met. I will therefore be a fierce advocate for all students to ensure their voices are heard and academic needs are met.

As the husband of a teacher, I am certainly aware of the difficulties teachers face on a day-to-day basis, and year to year basis. Student success is largely dependent on educators having the necessary resources available to properly instruct students. I will strongly support teachers’ initiatives in this regard.

Lastly, as a parent of a Liverpool student, I will strongly support more parent involvement within the district and advance agendas and programs designed to ensure more parental interaction with their children’s education. Parents are children’s first and most important teachers and their continued involvement is critical to student success.

What are the major issues facing the district, and what will you do to address them?

Financial and budgetary issues are always going to be major hurdles to overcome for any district.

As technology continues to advance and evolve, students of this generation, educators and administrators face the difficult task of keeping up with these advancements to ensure students can compete and succeed in the world when leave the district.

The general population’s use and reliance on social media is an ongoing concern. Students have been the victims of cyberbullying at the hands of other students and outside cyberattacks. Teachers, parents and administrators must play a key role in eliminating this misuse of social media and promoting its responsible use.

Updating facilities and doing so within budgetary constraints is also an on-going issue.

Richard Pento (incumbent)

Biographical info:

Hello, my name is Richard Pento. I have been a Central New York native all of my life and a resident of Liverpool for the previous 28 years. My wife, Amy, and I have two children; Julie, a senior in college, and Jack, a sophomore at Liverpool High School. I am a currently a biology and forensics science teacher at Phoenix Central School District, where I have been for the past 21 years. During my time there, I have also served as an administrator, mentor, instructional coach and union representative. Each of those experiences has provided me the chance to gain additional insight and perspective about the workings of a school district that I can bring to bear while serving on the board of education. A singular viewpoint is often too limiting for the myriad of challenges that a school district faces each year.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to the Liverpool Board of Education because I think it is one of the most important ways in which I can personally give back to the community that has provided my family so many valuable experiences. My family has been afforded many opportunities by the community of Liverpool and the school district. I believe those same sort of opportunities should be afforded to all our community members. A school district, is one of the community institutions that most everyone has some direct or indirect connection to and a successful school district is one of the components of a vibrant community.

What are the major issues facing the district, and what will you do to address them?

There are a number of issues to be addressed that will have a great impact on the financial health and educational direction of our district. The responsibility of the district will remain the same, to provide a quality education for all of our children. How we do that in a way that is fiscally responsible to all members of our community is one of the most important charges as a board of education. We continuing to face funding issues that challenge our abilities to provide the full Liverpool experience that many others have benefitted from in the past. Issues like; infrastructure maintenance, employee contracts and obligations, unfunded mandates from New York state and the federal government are some of the hurdles that we will need to contend with if we desire to provide an educational experience that allows our students to explore, achieve and excel along their personal path through our schools.

One of the most troubling trends I have seen over the years is the ever-decreasing financial support for our schools from the state and federal levels while increasing the obligations that school districts have to contend with. This is not a situation that is unique to Liverpool but is being experienced to a varying degree among all school district. As an example, in the last 10-year period, New York state’s support of the district budget has decreased from 44 percent to 40.5 percent. For the currently proposed budget, this equates to an additional $5.5 million in costs placed squarely upon the local tax base. Couple this with the ever-increasing mandates from those same entities, and the local taxpayer is bearing the burden from both ends. This requires everyone to advocate for an equitable distribution of resources and to explore alternative means of financial support.

One of the areas of focus that has recently received new attention is that of school safety. One of the challenges we as a district must address is how to best secure our facilities to provide a safe learning environment without compromising the nurturing and welcoming environment we wish to foster in our students and with our community. Promoting a constructive dialogue between all the essential partners; students, staff, parents, businesses, law-enforcement and legislators to name some, will be crucial to us developing a plan that best addresses the desire of the community in regards to the needs of all those previously referenced partners.

I thank you for the support you have already provided me in previous elections and I would appreciate your support once again. Thank you for your consideration in this important process.

