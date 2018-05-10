From the Assembly: Legislation puts the focus back on learning

A sound education opens up countless opportunities for our children and helps drive their future success. But none of this would be possible without New York’s teachers. They work tirelessly to meet the individual needs of each student and, far too often, are expected to do more with less. Teachers help our kids grow in a nurturing environment and learn the skills they need to build brighter futures.

Educators tailor their teaching styles to best suit their students, meaning no two classrooms are the same. That’s why the one-size-fits-all approach of standardized testing cannot accurately determine student achievement or teacher effectiveness.

High-stakes testing is also stressful for students and teachers alike. The state mandate tying teacher evaluations to test results has undoubtedly created disparities and was put on hold in December 2015 for four years after public outcry and high test opt-out rates.

The fact is those on the front lines know what’s best for our kids and should have the final say in how they are taught. That’s why I helped pass legislation eliminating the mandate that state-created and administered assessments, including the grades 3 through 8 English Language Arts (ELA) and math tests, be used to evaluate teachers and principals (A.10475).

The legislation also returns control of the evaluation system back to local school districts so they can craft a plan that works best for their schools. To ensure students aren’t penalized for their entire academic careers because of a grade they received on a state test, the bill makes permanent the provision prohibiting grades 3 through 8 ELA and math state assessments from being included on their permanent records.

If we want our kids to get the most out of their education, we must let teachers teach and allow our schools to truly guide our kids. I’ll always fight for Central New York students and teachers to ensure our children have every opportunity to get ahead. It’s time we put the focus back on learning.

