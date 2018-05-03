Jordan to host presentation on Honor Flight program

May 03, 2018 Sarah Hall Government, Military and Veterans, Star Review
County Legislator Casey Jordan will be sponsoring a presentation at the May 9 Senior luncheon at the Clay Historical Society (located behind the old railroad station behind the Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 4941 Route 31, Clay) regarding the Honor Flight program. The program allows veterans from World War II and beyond to go to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect together at their veterans’ memorials. Veterans are welcome to attend to learn more about how they can participate.
Sarah Hall is the editor of the Eagle Star-Review and the Baldwinsville Messenger. The 2012 winner of the Syracuse Press Club's Selwyn Kershaw Professional Standards Award, she has been with Eagle Newspapers since 2006. She is a Liverpool native.
May 03, 2018 0
May 03, 2018 0
May 02, 2018 0
May 02, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
May 02, 2018