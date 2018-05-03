Jordan to host presentation on Honor Flight program

County Legislator Casey Jordan will be sponsoring a presentation at the May 9 Senior luncheon at the Clay Historical Society (located behind the old railroad station behind the Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 4941 Route 31, Clay) regarding the Honor Flight program. The program allows veterans from World War II and beyond to go to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect together at their veterans’ memorials. Veterans are welcome to attend to learn more about how they can participate.

