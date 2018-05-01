Assembly passes bill to designate Cazenovia Lake and Chittenango Creek as ‘Inland Waterways’

Cazenovia Lake

A proposed law that is currently working its way through state government would make Cazenovia eligible for waterfront grant opportunities, offering financial help to the community as it works to improve public access and enjoyment of its resources.

A bill to designate Cazenovia Lake and Chittenango Creek as “inland waterways” for the purposes of waterfront revitalization passed the Assembly on April 25 and is currently on the Senate calendar for consideration. The bill, proposed in the Assembly by Assemblyman Bill Magee (A.9778) and in the Senate by Sen. David Valesky (S.07573), would allow Cazenovia and other surrounding municipalities to apply for state and federal funding to protect the lake and creek as well as boost infrastructure, fishing and local recreational activities in areas along the lake.

“Protecting local jewels like Cazenovia Lake and Chittenango Creek is essential to maintaining the quality of life that brings many to the village of Cazenovia,” said Magee. “Recognizing these inland waterways in statute will help ensure these resources are protected for generations to come, as well as give surrounding municipalities access to state funding that will allow increased public use and enjoyment.”

Cazenovia Lake is 3.9 miles long in a valley created by the receding of the glaciers after the last glacial period. The village of Cazenovia is located on the southeastern tip of the lake. Lakeland Park in Cazenovia is a popular destination for local residents and visitors alike. Its historic waterfront offers a swimming beach and boat-launch during the summer months. The lake faces many emerging threats, including an invasion of Eurasian watermilfoil that is outcompeting native vegetation.

Chittenango Creek runs from Nelson Swamp to Oneida Lake. Chittenango Creek is one of the more popular trout fishing streams in Central New York. It is also home to a 167-foot waterfall located in Chittenango Falls State Park that brings in thousands of tourists each year. Protecting the water quality of this trout stream and maintaining public access are important to both residents and visitors to the area, said Magee.

The legislation was introduced in the two state houses in January at the suggestion of the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association in order to make Cazenovia eligible for more grant opportunities, said CACDA Executive Director Lauren Lines.

“We try to be as proactive as possible in seeking funding opportunities for local priorities and were pleased that our state representatives have been so supportive,” Lines said. “Cazenovia Lake and Chittenango Creek are two important local resources. The funding that could become available to our community through this program would help to plan and implement projects to improve public access and enjoyment of these resources.”

Mayor Kurt Wheeler said these potential grant opportunities could benefit the Lakeland Park Master Plan project — especially the village’s plan to renovate and/or rebuild significant portions of the stone wall surrounding the park and swim area — as well as “other lake efforts.”

After the bill’s passage in the Assembly, it was delivered to the Senate for consideration. The Senate referred the bill to the environmental conservation committee; the bill had originally been referred to the Senate finance committee when it was first introduced.

Tracy Carman, communications director for Valesky, said the bill is on the senate calendar and is “a priority” for Valesky to get done before the current session ends in late June. “It could be voted on any time between now and [then],” she said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story