Warm weather dreams: L’pool looks forward to yard sales, fun runs and free concerts

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

While snow continued to fall last week, the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees looked longingly forward to warmer weather.

At its April 16 meeting, the five-member board helmed by Mayor Gary White approved the annual Village-wide Garage Sale for Mother’s Day weekend, May 11, 12 and 13. Special permits will not be needed for yard sales on those days.

The trustees also okayed the First United Methodist Church’s plan to conduct a plant sale at Johnson Park on May 12.

No titles were listed, but Movies in the Park were approved for Johnson Park on May 25, July 10 and July 24.

The board also approved the Liverpool is The Place Committee’s proposal to stage 24 free concerts at Johnson Park this summer. Performances are planned there every Monday and Wednesday evening, June 4 to Aug. 22.

The LITP’s new chairwoman, Yvette Hewitt, attended the April 16 village board meeting along with outgoing chair Colleen Gunnip, now serving as the committee’s secretary. They discussed the need for stage lighting at the park’s new roof and planned repair work on the amphitheater’s sound system.

Among the bands booked for the 2018 summer concert series are Salt City Chill on June 6, Letizia and the Z Band June 25, Mood Swing July 9, Skip Murphy’s Merry Pranksters July 30 and Grupo Pagan Lite on Aug. 1.

The village board also approved a request from Corporate Challenge race organizers, who want to use the Liverpool Department of Public Works garage off Route 370 for a temporary medical facility. An on-site doctor, emergency medical technicians and other emergency responders will set up at the DPW garage on race day, Wednesday, June 6.

GOP Caucus May 1

The trustees okayed a request from the village Republican Party to conduct its annual caucus at 6:30 p.m., May 1, at the Village Hall on Sycamore Street. The GOP will nominate candidates for two trustee seats, those currently held by Matt Devendorf and Bradley Young. All of the current trustees and the mayor are Republicans.

