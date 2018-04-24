 

LCSD BOE approves 2018-19 budget

Apr 24, 2018 Government, News, Schools, Star Review

Infographic by Sarah Hall

LCSD budget calls for 2.07 percent tax levy increase

By Sarah Hall

Editor

The Liverpool Central School District’s 2018-19 budget will cut 11.5 positions, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Potter.

“With the limited funds coming from the State Education Department and the structure of the Tax Cap, the budget to budget increase limits our ability to add any additional programs or services,” Potter told the Star-Review in an email. “And, as such, we unfortunately will be eliminating about 11.5 positions.”

Potter said 8.5 of the eliminated positions involve retirements.

The $157,546,184 budget, approved by the board of education at its April 16 meeting, is up 2.71 percent from 2017-18. It calls for a 2.07 percent tax levy increase ($82,829,680, to $84,542,375); residents of the town of Salina will pay an additional $28.07 per $100,000 in assessed value, while Clay, which is on partial assessment (0.0429 percent) will pay an additional $654.64 per thousand. The budget uses $3.5 million of the district’s fund balance.

In addition to the budget vote, taxpayers in Liverpool will vote on two propositions on May 16. The first is the annual bus purchase proposition, which seeks permission for the district to purchase the following:

  • Seven large school buses at a maximum estimated cost of $130,184 each
  • One small school bus with wheelchair station and air conditioning at a maximum estimated cost of $70,580
  • One small school bus with air conditioning at a maximum estimated cost of $61,520
  • Two Ford F350 4×4 trucks with utility body and snowplow at a maximum estimated cost of $56,000 each
  • One Toro GM5910 large area mower at a maximum cost of $107,460

Total: $1,267,848 (including bonding costs)

Another proposition will ask voters for authorization to establish a capital fund of $2 million for security improvements.

The board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, at the district office. The vote will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Liverpool High School.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

