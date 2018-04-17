 

Baldwinsville presents Memorial Day Proclamation

The annual Memorial Day Proclamation was presented by Baldwinsville Mayor Richard Clarke (third from left), Van Buren Town Supervisor Claude Sykes (left) and Lysander Town Supervisor Joe Saraceni (right) to VFW Commander Gary Brown (second from left) and American Legion Commander Don Collette (second from right). The proclamation stated that the village of Baldwinsville would commemorate Memorial Day on the traditional day of remembrance, which is Wednesday, May 30. This year’s parade begins at 6 p.m. Baldwinsville is one of the few communities that honors veterans on the traditional Memorial Day with a parade through the village followed by ceremonies at St. Mary’s and Riverview cemeteries.

