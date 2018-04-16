Public hearing for annual Fayetteville budget held

A public hearing for the Village of Fayetteville’s annual budget was held at the Fayetteville Village Board meeting on March 9.

The 2018-19 budget proposes an unchanging tax rate from last year of $7.20 per every $1,000 of assessed value.

“Overall spending is down $50,000, revenues are down $46,000 and approximately $208,000 of unexpended funds from this year’s budget will be barred,” said Mayor Mark Olson.

An hourly pay increase of 2.5 percent for non-union employees was proposed, with no increase in wages for elected officials. Health insurance costs went down $8,000 after a change in insurance companies, debt service went up $56,000, ambulance revenue is down $100,000 and the fire department contract is down $50,000.

Performing arts programs and the DPW lease program are all fully funded under the budget.

No members of the public commented during the public hearing. The public hearing was closed and the board held off on taking an approval vote until a future meeting.

The board also held a public hearing to consider overriding the state tax cap local law, an action taken every year. The budget, however, currently does not exceed the tax cap, Olson said.

“This gives us a safeguard just in case there is a problem, and if something gets miscalculated by us or the state” said Olson.

