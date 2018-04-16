East Syracuse 2018-19 budget includes tax rate decrease

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The Village of East Syracuse opened the first public hearing for the 2018-19 budget at the Board of Trustees meeting on April 12 with the announcement of a reduction in taxes.

“We’re excited to announce at this point, we are estimating a decrease in our tax rate, which in many communities has been very difficult,” said Mayor Robert Tackman.

The proposed tax rate is $11.37 per every $1,000 of assessed property value — a decrease of $1.08 from the current village tax rate of $12.45.

This is the third consecutive year the village has had a tax rate decrease. Today, the tax rate is the lowest it has been in 10 years, Tackman said. With that decrease, it brings the overall village revenue and expenditures down $78,000 from last year’s budget, he said.

The village looking to fund multiple upcoming projects this year, from further development planned on Ellis Field Park, adding additional equipment to the fire department and DPW and offering additional services to the parks and recreation department.

“We’re increasing services, and decreasing the costs,” explained Trustee James Carr.

The board has yet to approve the budget, and plans to hold another public hearing on April 17. Until then, the board will keep the public hearing open.

“At this point it is still, what we would consider, a working budget,” said Tackman. “The board still has until the end of the month to make a formal vote.”

If no consensus vote is made by the end of the month, the budget will go into effect on June 1.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story