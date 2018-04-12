DOT schedules open house in East Syracuse for bridge rehab project

April 19 meeting to highlight project on I-690 over Bridge Street

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold an open house meeting on Thursday, April 19, related to a bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 690 over Bridge Street, in the Village of East Syracuse, Onondaga County. The open house will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the courtroom of the Village of East Syracuse offices, 204 North Center St., East Syracuse.

At the meeting, preliminary drawings for the upcoming project will be available for review and representatives from NYSDOT will be present to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned.

Preliminary plans call for the concrete bridge deck to be replaced along with repairs to the concrete substructure and steel beams. The steel beams will also be painted. The work will be done in two stages, with both directions being done simultaneously.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction on I-690 will be available at all times. Demolition of the existing bridge deck will be done at night to avoid daytime closures of Bridge Street. Work is expected to take place during the 2019 construction season.

This open house is part of the continuing effort by the department to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

