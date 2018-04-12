 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

County legislator has new website

Apr 12, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Government

County legislator has new website

Kevin Holmquist

Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist recently launched his new website at KevinHolmquist.com. The website will give information about Holmquist, pictures of Holmquist and events throughout the community, information for residents about registering to vote and getting involved with Holmquist’s campaigns and a monthly video summary of each legislative session to keep residents informed of the happenings of county government.  There is also a map of Holmquist’s district.

The Town of Manlius Republican Party’s website, manliusgop.com, is also recently updated and includes a news blog that will be updated frequently with important news about the party. The news blogs will also be sent out via FaceBook and Twitter @manliusgop.

Comment on this Story

Breakfast fundraiser will support F-M Music Department
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling