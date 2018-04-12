County legislator has new website

Kevin Holmquist

Onondaga County Legislator Kevin Holmquist recently launched his new website at KevinHolmquist.com. The website will give information about Holmquist, pictures of Holmquist and events throughout the community, information for residents about registering to vote and getting involved with Holmquist’s campaigns and a monthly video summary of each legislative session to keep residents informed of the happenings of county government. There is also a map of Holmquist’s district.

The Town of Manlius Republican Party’s website, manliusgop.com, is also recently updated and includes a news blog that will be updated frequently with important news about the party. The news blogs will also be sent out via FaceBook and Twitter @manliusgop.

