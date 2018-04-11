Library focus: Don’t forget to vote April 19

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Baldwinsville Public Library will hold its annual budget vote and trustee election from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, in the library at 33 E. Genesee St. The library’s budget for 2018-19 has been reviewed by the library’s board of trustees and there is no projected increase in the tax rate. Printed copies of the budget are available at area banks, village and town offices, on the library website (bville.lib.ny.us) and in the library during business hours. Absentee ballots are available at the library. You must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the Baldwinsville Central School District for at least 30 days to be eligible to vote.

PanLoco Steel Drum Band

1 p.m. Sunday, April 15

PanLoco Steel Drum Band is coming back Sunday, April 15. Remember how much fun we had last year? Beginning at 1 p.m., the musicians will teach us how to play in a one-hour workshop. At 2:30 pm PanLoco will entertain us with a concert. As a finale, we get to dance! Come join the fun as we fill the library with music!

Senior Health Information Series: Adaptive Gardening

2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19

For anyone who is aging, there’s no need to stop gardening! You may need to adjust some things, but others have traveled the same path and have passed their experience on. Bob will give you tips and tricks so you can keep on gardening. Registration required; (315) 635-5631.

Earth Day Movie: ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’

Sunday, April 22

On Earth Day, come to the library to view An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. A decade after “An Inconvenient Truth” (2006) brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, this documentary is the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

