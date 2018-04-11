LETTER: Spray park will contribute to Lysander’s quality of life

To the editor:

I am writing as a town councilor, but also as a resident for over 30 years, as well as the former Commissioner of Onondaga County Parks and a grandfather to five grandkids who I just can’t wait to bring to this facility. I hope after reading this you will also come to view the idea as a positive one for our community.

There is to be a vote on May 4 whereby residents will decide whether the town can borrow money to build this park. To build it the own would likely have to bond for a portion of the cost. The total project will likely cost just under $500,000. We have already received a grant approval from the state for $100,000, and there is another $100,000 in a special town account that can only be used to improve our parks facilities. We’re also looking for donations from businesses and other groups. But for discussion sake, let’s say we had to borrow $300,000. That would cost each homeowner of a $200,000 house a little over $2 per year for 10 years. The annual operating costs are already in the parks department’s budget using funds for a day camp program which is not being done due to lack of participation (a good parks department is always trying new and different things).

Why build something like this? Because it’s about quality of life. Outdoor recreation is what keeps a community healthy and vibrant. Kids will meet others they don’t yet know and friendships will develop. And it’s not just kids. A spray park is the kind of attraction where parents will meet other parents, grandparents the same. For those who ask why build something that can only be used part of the year, I submit that the joy of a facility like this is why we have parks in the first place! There is no standing water in a spray park. You don’t need to be able to swim; there’s no need for lifeguards; the surface is non-slip; kids of all ages and ability levels can use; it’s interactive — kids have to press buttons to start the water or aim various water apparatuses at one another, so water is not wasted. There is no filtration of water, avoiding that expense and preventing contamination — only fresh water is used.

I think we have a collective responsibility to provide wholesome and fun opportunities for the children of our community — all of them. We have a wonderful community — a great school system and library, and a parks department dedicated to providing joyful opportunities to kids and adults alike. We have a quality of life most of us sense as we go about our daily lives. This very affordable facility takes this quality of life up several notches and will make summers here so much more enjoyable for the kids. Please come out and vote on May 4 for this project, because as you well know, every vote counts! Thank you.

Bob Geraci

Lysander Town Councilor

