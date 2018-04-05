Ashby, Small sworn in as Fayetteville trustees, appointments made

New Fayetteville village Trustee Pamela Ashby, standing with her husband Nathan, being sworn in by Mayor Mark Olson. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Recently elected village trustees were sworn-in and the yearly municipal appointments were made at the Fayetteville Village Board meeting this week.

Incumbent Mike Small and newcomer Pamela Ashby, who were both elected to four-year village seats on the Fayetteville Village Board on March 20, took their oaths of office and received congratulatory remarks from fellow trustees and Mayor Mark Olson.

Annual trustee appointment recommendations were additionally made, with Trustee Dan Kinsella appointed for another one-year term to deputy mayor. Village Clerk and Treasurer Lorie Corsette was appointed to another one-year term along with Deputy Clerk Karen Shepardson — both additionally being appointed to one-year terms for records access officer and deputy records access officer, respectively.

Kinsella, Carol Braund and Dennis Duggleby were all appointed to one-year terms on the Board of Ethics, while Small, Kinsella and Duggleby were also appointed to one-year terms on the Audit Committee.

Acting Village Justice Christian Danaher was also appointed for another one-year term.

Board liaison appointment were as follows:

Mayor Mark Olson: Village-owned buildings, sidewalks and street lighting.

Trustee Dan Kinsella: recreation, deer committee, fire department and the court.

Trustee Mike Small: DPW, beautification, tree commission and Manlius Historical Society.

Trustee Dennis Duggleby: parks commission, library, police, traffic, C.R.C., chamber of commerce and The Senior Center.

Trustee Pamela Ashby: celebrations, Gage Foundation, codes, zoning board, planning board and historic preservation board.

