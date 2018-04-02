What’s in the Caz village proposed 2018-19 budget? Here it is in time for tonight’s public hearing

By Jason Emerson

editor

The Cazenovia Village Board finalized the 2018-19 proposed village budget during its last budget work session last Thursday night, creating a $2.9 million proposal with a 1 percent increase in the village tax rate. The overall budget was up 7 percent from last year, said Mayor Kurt Wheeler.

“I think this is a responsible budget to the taxpayers and to the residents who expect services,” Wheeler said during the March 29 work session. “I feel really good about it.”

The board also voted unanimously to adopt a local law allowing the village to exceed the state-mandated tax cap, which the board does every year. Wheeler said, however, that the budget is expected to come in under the tax cap, barring any unforeseen, last minute changes.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled to occur at 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, April 3, during the board’s regular monthly meeting.

If you are curious as to what is in the proposed budget so you can intelligently comment or question the board on it tonight, below are pdfs of the appropriation and revenue sheets of both the general fund and the water/sewer fund.

After the public hearing tonight, the board is expected to vote to whether to approve the budget.

Here are the budget documents:

2018-2019 General Fund - APPROPRIATIONS PDF

2018-2019 General Fund - REVENUE PDF

2018-2019 Water Sewer - APPROPRIATIONS PDF

2018-2019 Water Sewer - REVENUES PDF



Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story