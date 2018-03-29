From the Assembly: Here’s a look at the Assembly-proposed 2018-19 budget

The New York State Assembly passed its 2018-19 State Budget Proposal and negotiations with the senate and the governor continue leading up to an anticipated April 1 passage of the New York State Budget. Senate and Assembly Joint Conference Committee Hearings are scheduled for legislators to gather more information and publicly discuss the spending and revenue priorities. Once the two houses and the governor reach a consensus, a final state budget is introduced, debated and passed.

To me, education funding is the state’s most important investment. A sound and comprehensive education gives our children the building blocks to succeed. The Assembly’s $170 billion budget proposal includes $27.1 billion in school aid, an increase of $1.5 billion over the 2017-18 school year, and an additional $840 million over the Executive Budget. Foundation Aid is also increased by $1.2 billion to $18.4 billion. It also includes $50 million in funding for pre-kindergarten programs.

The rising costs of higher education have left many hardworking New York families unable to afford a college education and to earn a middle-class living. For those who decide to pursue a college degree, these costs often saddle them with loan debt that takes years to pay off. The Assembly budget proposal continues the Higher Education Road to Success Initiative by making a $16 billion investment to promote college affordability in New York state.

The Assembly also continues the Excelsior Scholarship, which makes SUNY schools tuition-free for New Yorkers who currently earn less than $110,000. Students who attend a private college in New York whose families earn less than $110,000 would also be eligible for a scholarship award of $6,000. Additionally, the Assembly plan expands eligibility for Enhanced Tuition Awards for students attending proprietary colleges.

The Assembly’s budget proposal restores $4 million to public libraries, for a total of $95.6 million. Also, the Assembly advocated for an additional $50 million over the Executive’s proposal in construction grants for libraries, for a total of $64 million. Libraries are a vital resource in our communities, enabling our citizens to access important information and technology.

To help combat the opioid crisis, the Assembly’s proposed budget creates a 2.5 cents-per-morphine milligram equivalent surcharge to help curb opioid dependence. The funds from the surcharge — approximately $158 million — will help fund treatment, prevention, education and recovery programs, workforce recruitment and alternatives-to-incarceration programs.

Providing for the well-being of our seniors is equally important. The Assembly-proposed budget includes an additional $20 million in capital funding for the establishment of 1,000 new assisted living program beds in underserved areas. The proposal also allocates $29.4 million, restoring a $500,000 cut from the Executive budget, in funding for the Community Services for the Elderly program. The spending plan also provides more than $2 million in restorations to aging programs, which ensure that community-based services are available to help seniors remain in their community.

In addition, $7.81 million is restored to preserve the right of spousal refusal, ensuring couples do not lose their life savings in the event a spouse becomes ill and needs long-term care. It also protects the amount of resources the at-home spouse can retain at $74,820, restoring almost $6 million in the budget.

I will continue to work for the best interests of my constituents as we continue negotiating the budget and after the budget is implemented. As always, if you would like to reach me, please call my office at: (315) 428-9651, or email me at magnarw@nyassembly.gov.

