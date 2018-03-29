From the Assembly: Do your part for the environment at Stirpe’s e-recycling event

As environmental issues like climate change dominate headlines, it’s important to recognize ways in which our planet is being adversely affected and how we can take steps to protect our environment. The simple act of recycling our electronic waste is a great start. Stop by my annual e-recycling event to properly dispose of an old device that has reached the end of its life or that you no longer need. This event is free and open to the public.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in the Great Northern Mall parking lot, located at 4155 State Route 31 in Clay. This free event is part of my ongoing commitment to environmental preservation by keeping unnecessary materials out of our landfills. New York State has approximately 30 landfills that accept 6 million tons of waste per year, along with 2.5 million tons at Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities.

Most electronics are completely recyclable. Common materials, like glass, copper, aluminum, tin, steel, iron, plastic, silver, platinum and gold, can be recovered from the products and reused. Items that can be recycled at the event include computers and accessories, office equipment, entertainment equipment, lab and medical equipment and electronics, such as GPS units, wires and cables, fitness trackers, cell phones, tablets, PDAs, MP3 players, cameras and cable boxes. For a full list, visit my website at nyassembly.gov/Stirpe. Proceeds from the event will go to the Cicero-North Syracuse Northstars Marching Band, whose students and staff will be volunteering at the event.

Unfortunately, not everything can be recycled. Materials that cannot be accepted at the event include: smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, devices containing liquid mercury, gas-powered equipment, CDs, DVDs, VHS and cassettes tapes, household hazardous waste, materials containing liquids, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, radioactive materials, large appliances, batteries, broken CRTs and propane tanks.

We may not realize it, but New Yorkers generate an alarming amount of waste daily at home, work, school and around town. Each New Yorker is responsible for more than 4.5 pounds of waste per day. By taking that extra step to recycle, you’re helping save energy, reduce pollution, conserve natural resources, reduce the volume of waste in WTE facilities and combat global warming. Every little bit helps.

For more information on this event or if you have questions about another community issue, please feel free to call my office at (315) 452-1115 or via email at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

