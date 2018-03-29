Brooklyn Pickle to build on former Red Barn site on Taft Road

(via Facebook/Brooklyn Pickle)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The faded façade of Hafner’s Red Barn on Buckley Road will be torn down to make way for Central New York’s favorite lunch hotspots: the Brooklyn Pickle.

Brooklyn Pickle Vice President Craig Kowadla and Red Barn property owner James Camperlino are seeking a special permit to build the restaurant, which would be Brooklyn Pickle’s third location.

Terry Horst, a landscape architect and project developer partner with Maxian + Horst, and Ed Barry, senior project architect with VIP Architectures, presented the project at a public hearing at the March 19 Clay Town Board meeting.

The restaurant would be in front of North Medical Center on Buckley Road. The L-shaped building would measure 5,700 square feet and would have about 125 parking spaces based on the parking needs of the two other Brooklyn Pickle locations.

Barry said the Buckley Road location would be a little bit larger than “what the Pickles have on the east side.” The restaurant would feature a dine-in area and two patios.

“The L-shape makes for a really nice patio area to go out and entertain during the nice seasons, which is maybe one week a year,” Barry said of CNY’s fickle weather.

Like the other two Pickles — located on Burnet Avenue and West Genesee Street in the city of Syracuse — the Buckley Road location would be made of brick with ornamentation.

“We’re trying to bring in some elements of the Brooklyn Bridge,” he said.

The Brooklyn Bridge motif appears in decor inside the two existing restaurants as well.

As with the other locations, hours of operation would be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Horst said there would be minor landscaping and deciduous trees around the building. A sign would be placed next to the restaurant’s entrance across from Dolshire Drive. Horst said the restaurant’s LED sign would face North Medical Center on West Taft Road.

“We are proposing to have a sidewalk connecting to North Medical,” Horst said.

A traffic study has yet to be performed. The Clay Town Board referred the proposal to the planning board.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story