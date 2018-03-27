Zoning update presentation in Dewitt on April 2

Mar 27, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Government
DeWitt Town Hall
The Dewitt Town Board will hold a public informational meeting on April 2 regarding a proposed zoning update that would revise the parameters for allowing mixed-use development in the town.
Based on the update to the Town of DeWitt Comprehensive Plan adopted in April 2017, the DeWitt Planning Board has developed a DRAFT Zoning Update that proposes to amend the framework for allowing mixed-use development in the town. Mixed use development is characterized as pedestrian-friendly development that blends two or more residential, commercial, cultural or institutional uses into one project.
“The urbanization of our suburbs has been an issue for DeWitt for more than 20 years due to the fact that thousands of non-resident cars and trucks travel through our community every day,” said Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko. He added “In order to ensure DeWitt continues to be a highly desirable place to live, work, worship, play, and do business, we need responsible, forward-thinking development options to address the issue of urbanization, not only to keep our community economically strong and thriving, but also functional and attractive. Development projects in the Town of Manlius in the last few years are a good example of mixed use zoning, as are projects in Armory Square and the Village of Cazenovia.”
The proposed update to the Town of DeWitt Comprehensive Plan would create an optional overlay where projects could be developed employing a mixed-use model. A presentation will be given at the April 2nd meeting, followed by a question and answer period.
“The Town of DeWitt is somewhat unique in that it has more than one town center,” said Sam Gordon, DeWitt Planning and Zoning Director. He added, “So there are several key areas of the town that could significantly benefit, economically and aesthetically, from responsible, innovative, mixed-use development that supports those distinct centers.”
The meeting will be held at the town hall this Monday starting at 7:00 p.m. For more information on the proposed update, visit the town’s website at townofdewitt.com.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Mar 27, 2018 0
Mar 27, 2018 0
Mar 26, 2018 0
Mar 26, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 27, 2018
Mar 27, 2018