Dewitt host to public open house for Empire State Trail design

The Town of DeWitt will host a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at DeWitt Town Hall. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be presenting plans related to the Empire State Trail, a bicycle/pedestrian trail that will connect the Erie Canal Park in the Town of DeWitt with the Erie Canal Park in the Town of Camillus.

This project is part of a statewide initiative to complete a continuous bike trail from Albany to Buffalo along the Erie Canal. Preliminary drawings for the upcoming project will be available for review and representatives from NYSDOT will be available to answer questions.

No formal presentation is planned.

Preliminary plans call for the Empire State Trail to cross the Syracuse area utilizing existing bike lanes and pedestrian trails and constructing new trails where there are gaps in the existing system. This project will also include a road diet, reducing Erie Boulevard by one lane in each direction between Beech and Bridge Streets. Work is expected to take place during the 2020 construction season.

DeWitt Town Hall is handicapped accessible. Contact Cindy Bell, P.E, with NYSDOT at 315-0428-4348 if a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the open house.

