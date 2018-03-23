From the Assembly: Assembly budget proposal lays out priorities for CNY

It may not feel like spring yet, but it’s coming, and in Albany, that means it’s budget season. This is the time when my colleagues and I buckle down and prioritize the issues that matter most to New Yorkers. We all want to raise our families in safe neighborhoods with great schools where our kids have lots of good opportunities. We want safe roads and bridges and clean air and water. When our neighbors need help, we want to be there for them.

Throughout the year, I hear from Central New Yorkers about what makes our region great and what we can do to grow our economy, support our families and guide our community’s youth. I’ve been working hard to ensure your voices are heard as we craft the state budget. I recently helped pass the 2018-19 Assembly budget proposal, which includes my priorities to boost Central New York.

From pre-K through college, we owe it to our kids to give them a well-rounded education to prepare them for what’s ahead. The Assembly budget proposal increases school aid by $1.5 billion — 5.6 percent — over last year for a total of $27.1 billion. Recognizing the importance of public libraries and the invaluable resources they offer, we’re also proposing an increase of $4 million in library funding as well as $64 million for library construction grants.

Many Central New York families proudly send their kids to SUNY colleges and universities each year, and our region is home to Upstate Medical University, the College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) and Onondaga Community College. This year’s Assembly proposal invests in community college base aid, critical maintenance, upgrades to SUNY campuses and renovations to academic buildings at SUNY ESF.

And we know all too well how brutal Central New York winters can be on our roads. The Assembly proposal invests $519 million in the Consolidated Highway and Local Street Improvement Program (CHIPs) and $100 million in PAVE-NY, programs that are vital for ensuring local roads and bridges are maintained and repaired without placing an additional burden on taxpayers.

As always, I’m committed to the economic growth of our region and will be serving on the Economic Development Joint Budget Subcommittee, which gives me a direct seat at the table during negotiations. I’m pushing for programs that will help match skilled workers with available jobs, as well as ones that help small businesses grow.

Further, sudden rate hikes in utility bills can mean having to choose between keeping the heat on or buying groceries. That’s not right, and that’s why the Assembly is pressing for the creation of an Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate so consumers have a strong voice at state and federal level utility proceedings.

These are just some of the important highlights from this year’s Assembly budget proposal. As we work with the Senate and governor to negotiate the final budget, I’ll continue to be your voice in Albany to ensure that Central New York’s needs are met and that every taxpayer dollar is used to benefit our hardworking families.

If you have any questions about this or any other issue, please reach out and contact me at (315) 452-1115 or at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story