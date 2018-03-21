 

LETTER: Cicero traffic study proposal approved

Mar 21, 2018

To the editor:

I am pleased to announce that the town of Cicero’s project proposal for a comprehensive traffic study was selected by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council on Feb. 16.

The grant, in the form of a study, will focus on our main business district, which runs from Bear Road north to Route 31. It is scheduled to begin April 1.

The goal is to help the town better manage current and future traffic flows.

I am also pleased to tell you that National Grid will begin to install high intensity, energy efficient LED lighting beginning about the first week of April in the same corridor going north to the new Cicero Fire Department building.

This, along with the new sidewalks, which are scheduled to be installed beginning in June, will help us fulfill our commitment to improving vehicle and traffic safety along the Route 11 corridor.

Our policy is, we work for you. If you have any town related concerns, please reach out to me directly at (315) 699-1414 or via email at mvenesky@ciceronewyork.net.

Mark Venesky

Supervisor, Town of Cicero

