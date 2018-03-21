 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

From the Liverpool Public Library: Trustee slot open in May election

Mar 21, 2018 Government, Library News, Point of View, Schools, Star Review

From the Liverpool Public Library: Trustee slot open in May election

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Liverpool Public Library’s Board of Trustees meet one Wednesday every month, usually in the Carman Community Room, seated behind tables arranged like three sides of a rectangle, best situated to give interested staffers and always-welcome members of the general public a good view and listen to the proceedings.

There’s a president, vice president and secretary on the board, along with three other members elected by voters of the Liverpool Central School District. The library director, Glenna Wisniewski, is part of the board, too, as they discuss and decide issues important to the big-picture view and daily operations of the LPL.

After serving as a member of the board for 20 years, current President Mark Spadafore has decided it’s time to retire. The guy who actually started his LPL connection by working as a part-time page while he was in high school says he’s greatly cherished his two decades helping steer the ship. But he thinks it’s time for new input. He’ll step down when his current five-year term expires at the July meeting.

That means a trustee seat will be open at the upcoming May 15 election, when the school and library budgets will also be up before the voting public.

Anybody 18 or over who’s been a resident of the Liverpool Central School District for at least a year is eligible. Petitions are available from Monday, March 19, until they’re due at 5 p.m. Monday, April 16, at the Office of the Superintendent for Administrative Services in Room One of the Liverpool Central School District Office, 195 Blackberry Road, Liverpool.

The petition must be signed by 28 district residents.

The new trustee elected May 15 will be sworn in at the July meeting.

I attend the board meetings, and can attest that these folks work hard to make sure the library is doing its best for the community.

Comment on this Story

B'ville superintendent: Snow day decision not influenced by walkout
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling