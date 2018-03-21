From the Liverpool Public Library: Trustee slot open in May election

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Liverpool Public Library’s Board of Trustees meet one Wednesday every month, usually in the Carman Community Room, seated behind tables arranged like three sides of a rectangle, best situated to give interested staffers and always-welcome members of the general public a good view and listen to the proceedings.

There’s a president, vice president and secretary on the board, along with three other members elected by voters of the Liverpool Central School District. The library director, Glenna Wisniewski, is part of the board, too, as they discuss and decide issues important to the big-picture view and daily operations of the LPL.

After serving as a member of the board for 20 years, current President Mark Spadafore has decided it’s time to retire. The guy who actually started his LPL connection by working as a part-time page while he was in high school says he’s greatly cherished his two decades helping steer the ship. But he thinks it’s time for new input. He’ll step down when his current five-year term expires at the July meeting.

That means a trustee seat will be open at the upcoming May 15 election, when the school and library budgets will also be up before the voting public.

Anybody 18 or over who’s been a resident of the Liverpool Central School District for at least a year is eligible. Petitions are available from Monday, March 19, until they’re due at 5 p.m. Monday, April 16, at the Office of the Superintendent for Administrative Services in Room One of the Liverpool Central School District Office, 195 Blackberry Road, Liverpool.

The petition must be signed by 28 district residents.

The new trustee elected May 15 will be sworn in at the July meeting.

I attend the board meetings, and can attest that these folks work hard to make sure the library is doing its best for the community.

