Seat available on LPL Board of Trustees in May 15 election

The Liverpool Public Library’s Board of Trustees will fill a seat on the May 15 school district and library budget voting day.

President Mark Spadafore is retiring after serving as a trustee for 20 years.

Anybody wishing to run for the seat on the board can pick up a petition starting Monday, March 19, at the Office of the Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services in Room One of the Liverpool Central School District Office, 195 Blackberry Road, Liverpool.

The petition must be signed by 28 residents of the district and returned to the office by 5 p.m. Monday, April 16. Candidates must be 18 or over, a qualified voter of the LCSD and have lived in the district for at least a year.

The board term will be for five years. Board positions such as president are appointed by trustee vote after the new member is sworn in at the July monthly meeting.

