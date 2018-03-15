Preparing for the worst: L’pool officials learn how to respond to an active shooter

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

An active shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area by using firearms. According to the FBI, recent active-shooter incidents have underscored the need for a coordinated response by law enforcement and others to save lives.

Three Liverpool Police officers recently attended the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Training offered by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services. The officers are now certified CRASE instructors.

“With all of the active-shooter events happening across the world, it only makes sense to be prepared,” said Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris.

Law-enforcement officers and agencies are frequently requested by schools, businesses and community members for direction and presentations on what they should do if confronted with an active shooter event, he added. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy developed in 2004 by Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active-shooter event.

Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, the role of professional guardians, civilian response options, medical issues and drills. This training has being offered to schools, colleges, businesses, hospitals and places of worship. The standard course usually takes four hours.

The Liverpool Police Department offered the training to village trustees, planning and zoning board members and all village employees, on the evening of Wednesday, March 7, at the Village Hall. CRASE training will be soon also be offered to village residents and businesses, the chief said.

For more information, visit the following links:

• alerrt.org/page/about

• facebook.com/events/1440693499333704

• avoiddenydefend.org

