Local leaders: Check out Van Buren’s parks and rec programs

By Heidi Anders

Recreation Supervisor

The town of Van Buren Parks and Recreation Department is located in Van Buren Central Park. The park has amenities such as Van Buren Pool (outdoor–seasonal), a basketball court, tennis courts, handball court, walking trails, a Frisbee golf course, a pond for fishing and picnic facilities of various sizes to rent for private parties or company picnics!

The Parks and Recreation Department is responsible for planning seasonal recreational programs and special events. Some of our upcoming summer programs include our Summer Playground Program, our U.S. Coast Guard-run boater safety courses, Safe Sitter babysitting courses, dog obedience classes, basketball programs, tennis, intro to golf, our summer concert series at Paper Mill Island, yoga classes, etc. All class dates, times and pricing can be found on the town of Van Buren’s website.

The Van Buren Park pool is open for nine weeks during the summer. The pool runs from June 16 to Aug. 17. We have a small “kiddie pool,” as well as a large pool with a diving board. The town welcomes everyone to use the pool. Daily rates and season pool pass prices can be found on the town’s website. American Red Cross based swimming lessons are also offered during the summer. Swimming lessons run for two-week periods, Monday through Friday, both in the morning and evening. For class descriptions and pricing, please check the town’s website.

The Summer Playground Program is a five-and-a-half-week program that runs from June 25 to Aug. 3. The program offers various activities such as sports, field trips, crafts and swimming for children 6 to 14 years of age. A variety of time frames are available for parents with different day care needs. Extension weeks are also available for families that need extended care. These extended weeks run from Aug. 6 to 10 and Aug. 13 to 17 and they mimic the basic playground program set up. Times and pricing can be found on the town of Van Buren’s website.

Van Buren Park also has numerous pavilions that are available to rent during the summer. We have eight different pavilions for rent: small pavilions (seating 36), three large pavilions (two seating 72, one seating 108-all with electric service and water) and a lodge (seating approximately 65 indoors, with restrooms and a kitchen). Please contact the park office at (315) 638-4727 for availability.

Information on any of our programs and amenities can be found on the town of Van Buren’s website townofvanburen.com or by calling the park office at (315) 638-4727.

Local Leaders is a monthly column in which a representative from the village of Baldwinsville or the towns of Lysander and Van Buren writes about a topic or issue they’re dealing with in local government.

