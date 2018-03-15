 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Cicero needs a master plan

Mar 15, 2018 Government, Star Review, Your Opinion

LETTER: Cicero needs a master plan

To the editor:

Cicero is moving very fast, and I believe that the town and planning boards have the cart before the horse and left the people of Cicero behind.

We need to eliminate the excuse of not having a master plan or one that has not been adopted by the town. If the cost is high now, then we know that it will only be higher in the future. We need to bite the bullet and amend the current plan by working with the town, the planning board and the people of Cicero.

It appears the town board and the planning board have no sense of direction of where the town is going — any new endeavor at the time seems okay.

We need an amended and adopted master plan the town, the planning board and the people of Cicero can agree on and stand with.

Don Kelly

Cicero

Comment on this Story

Seat available on LPL Board of Trustees in May 15 election 
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling