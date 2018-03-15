LETTER: Cicero needs a master plan

Mar 15, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Government, Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Cicero is moving very fast, and I believe that the town and planning boards have the cart before the horse and left the people of Cicero behind.
We need to eliminate the excuse of not having a master plan or one that has not been adopted by the town. If the cost is high now, then we know that it will only be higher in the future. We need to bite the bullet and amend the current plan by working with the town, the planning board and the people of Cicero.
It appears the town board and the planning board have no sense of direction of where the town is going — any new endeavor at the time seems okay.
We need an amended and adopted master plan the town, the planning board and the people of Cicero can agree on and stand with.
Cicero
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Mar 15, 2018 0
Mar 15, 2018 0
Mar 15, 2018 0
Mar 15, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 15, 2018
Mar 15, 2018