LETTER: Cicero needs a master plan

To the editor:

Cicero is moving very fast, and I believe that the town and planning boards have the cart before the horse and left the people of Cicero behind.

We need to eliminate the excuse of not having a master plan or one that has not been adopted by the town. If the cost is high now, then we know that it will only be higher in the future. We need to bite the bullet and amend the current plan by working with the town, the planning board and the people of Cicero.

It appears the town board and the planning board have no sense of direction of where the town is going — any new endeavor at the time seems okay.

We need an amended and adopted master plan the town, the planning board and the people of Cicero can agree on and stand with.

Don Kelly

Cicero

