Area Police Blotters — March 25-Aprril 1

Apr 08, 2019
Hakeem I. Plummer, 23, of Albany, was arrested March 25 in Cazenovia and charged with criminal trespassing in the second degree.
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Austin Jones, 21, of Eaton, was arrested March 25 in Eaton and charged with illegal signaling and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Stephen D Payne, 51, of Brookfield, was arrested March 26 in Brookfield and charged with assault in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Clark V Kent, 39, of Moreno Valley, California, was arrested March 27 in Kenwood and charged with failing to obey a lawful mandate of the court in the second degree.
Akeem J Chambers, 21, of Copiague, was arrested March 30 in Morrisville and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding in zone.
Patrick C Sgarlata, 53, of Canastota, was arrested March 30 in Sullivan and charged with unsafely moving from a lane, a registration plate display violation, driving while intoxicated (first offense), circumventing an ignition interlock device, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, driving while intoxicated: 2 previous convictions designate and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree.
Brandon Rudy, 29, of Kirkville, was arrested March 31 in Chittenango and charged with making an improper left turn on a two way road, failing to keep right in a two lane road and driving while intoxicated.
