Area Police Blotters — Mar. 18-25

Apr 02, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Crime, News

Cazenovia Police Department

Tickets:

No passenger side headlight: 1

No/inadequate lights: 2

No/inadequate muffler: 1

Operating motor vehicle while using portable electronic device: 1

Speed in zone: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Unsafe lane change: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Roger S Domroes, 55, of Romulus, was arrested Mar. 19 in Romulus and charged with four counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Casey T Schoenfelder, 31, of Mattydale, was arrested Mar. 19 in Jamesville and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent in the third degree.

Jessica L Hilborn, 33, of Morrisville, was arrested Mar. 20 in Cazenovia and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Joseph N Allen II, 27, of Pitcher, was arrested Mar. 21 in Pitcher and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Brandy M Howlett, 34, of Vernon, was arrested Mar. 21 in Sherrill and charged with failing to appear in court.

