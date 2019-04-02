Area Police Blotters — Mar. 18-25

Apr 02, 2019 Kate Hill Cazenovia Republican, Crime, News
Tickets:
No passenger side headlight: 1
No/inadequate lights: 2
No/inadequate muffler: 1
Operating motor vehicle while using portable electronic device: 1
Speed in zone: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Unsafe lane change: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Roger S Domroes, 55, of Romulus, was arrested Mar. 19 in Romulus and charged with four counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.
Casey T Schoenfelder, 31, of Mattydale, was arrested Mar. 19 in Jamesville and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent in the third degree.
Jessica L Hilborn, 33, of Morrisville, was arrested Mar. 20 in Cazenovia and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Joseph N Allen II, 27, of Pitcher, was arrested Mar. 21 in Pitcher and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.
Brandy M Howlett, 34, of Vernon, was arrested Mar. 21 in Sherrill and charged with failing to appear in court.
