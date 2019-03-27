 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Salina man charged with possessing, promoting child pornography

Mar 27, 2019 Crime, News, News, Star Review

Salina man charged with possessing, promoting child pornography

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that sheriff detectives have charged a Town of Salina man with possessing and promoting child pornography.

Kenneth Martin

Kenneth Martin, 63, of 127 Russell Ave. in the town of Salina, was arrested March 26 by Sheriff’s Detectives assigned to the Onondaga County ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children.)

Martin is accused of promoting performances using the internet and email which included sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age.

Martin was also found to be in possession of more than 4,000 child sexual exploitation images and videos which included sexual conduct by a child less than 16 years of age.

Martin was subsequently charged with the felonies of promoting a sexual performance by a child (D-felony) and possessing a sexual performance by a child (E-felony).

The investigation into Martin began when members of the ICAC Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline.

ICAC Task Force consists of members from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, as well as members from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Martin was arraigned Tuesday evening in Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held at the Justice Center on $20,000 cash or bond. He is due back in the Town of Salina Court on April 1.

Comment on this Story

Westhill girls lacrosse tops West Genesee, 8-7
Avatar

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling