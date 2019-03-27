Salina man charged with possessing, promoting child pornography

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that sheriff detectives have charged a Town of Salina man with possessing and promoting child pornography.

Kenneth Martin, 63, of 127 Russell Ave. in the town of Salina, was arrested March 26 by Sheriff’s Detectives assigned to the Onondaga County ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children.)

Martin is accused of promoting performances using the internet and email which included sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age.

Martin was also found to be in possession of more than 4,000 child sexual exploitation images and videos which included sexual conduct by a child less than 16 years of age.

Martin was subsequently charged with the felonies of promoting a sexual performance by a child (D-felony) and possessing a sexual performance by a child (E-felony).

The investigation into Martin began when members of the ICAC Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline.

ICAC Task Force consists of members from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, as well as members from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Martin was arraigned Tuesday evening in Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held at the Justice Center on $20,000 cash or bond. He is due back in the Town of Salina Court on April 1.

