Area Police Blotters — Mar. 11–18

Mar 27, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Crime, News

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Money at Tops Plaza. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1

Disobeyed traffic control device: 1

No headlamps/inclement: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

No/inadequate stop lamps: 1

Speed in zone: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Unregistered motor vehicle: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests:

James R Congdon-Madore, 34, of Eaton, was arrested Mar. 11 in Eaton and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Todd J Nichols, 38, of Eaton, was arrested Mar. 11 in Eaton and charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Brittany E Grevelding, 34, of Erieville, was arrested Mar. 12 in Erieville and charged with welfare fraud in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.

Nicole K Campbell, 41, of New Woodstock, was arrested Mar. 13 in Lenox and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing government administration in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Carlton K Thurston, 38, of Munnsville, was arrested Mar. 13 in Munnsville and charged with an unspecified violation of family court.

Christopher L Catlin, 26, of Wampsville was arrested Mar. 13 in Wampsville and charged with disobeying a lawful mandate of the court in the second degree.

Dalton J Washburn, 21, of Utica, was arrested Mar. 15 in Utica and charged with failing to appear in court.

Michael J Rees, 26, of Erieville, was arrested Mar. 16 in Fenner and charged with driving while intoxicated, moving from a lane unsafely and changing lanes when hazardous.

