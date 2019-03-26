 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

B’ville police make arson arrest

Mar 26, 2019 Baldwinsville Messenger, Crime, News, News

B’ville police make arson arrest

On Monday, March 25, at about 1:15 a.m. and again at 2:16 a.m., members of the Baldwinsville Police Department and the Baldwinsville Fire Department responded to the Baldwin Park Apartments, located on Landrush Way, for reported fires.

Upon investigation, it was determined that an individual had utilized an accelerant on stairwells inside two of the buildings and had intentionally lit fires in both buildings.

Matthew Jones

The fires were quickly extinguished after detection and after further investigation it was determined that Matthew Jones, age 22, a transient, was the person responsible for causing both fires. He was arrested March 25 at about 2:23 p.m. and charged with two counts of arson 2nd degree, a Class B felony.

Jones was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Justice Center Jail on bail of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond for each charge. There were no reported injuries as a result of these incidents.

Comment on this Story

Avatar

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling