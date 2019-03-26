B’ville police make arson arrest

On Monday, March 25, at about 1:15 a.m. and again at 2:16 a.m., members of the Baldwinsville Police Department and the Baldwinsville Fire Department responded to the Baldwin Park Apartments, located on Landrush Way, for reported fires.

Upon investigation, it was determined that an individual had utilized an accelerant on stairwells inside two of the buildings and had intentionally lit fires in both buildings.

The fires were quickly extinguished after detection and after further investigation it was determined that Matthew Jones, age 22, a transient, was the person responsible for causing both fires. He was arrested March 25 at about 2:23 p.m. and charged with two counts of arson 2nd degree, a Class B felony.

Jones was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Justice Center Jail on bail of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond for each charge. There were no reported injuries as a result of these incidents.

