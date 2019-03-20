Area Police Blotters: March 5-14

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Several pairs of gloves, winter hats and 3 pairs of glasses near Kinney Drugs. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at (315) 655-3276 to claim.

Tickets:

Lighting violation: 1

No headlamps: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Unregistered motor vehicle: 1

The Cazenovia Police Department is looking for a permanent and substitute crossing guard. If interested, call (315) 655-3276.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests:

Ryan Curtis, 23, of Oneida, was arrested Mar. 4 in Vernon and charged with violating probation.

Victoria L Granger, 28, of Canastota, was arrested Mar. 5 in Canastota and charged with failing to appear in court.

Bruce A Joslyn Jr., 35, of Oneida, was arrested Mar. 6 in Oneida and charged with ten counts of disobeying mandate EXC JL 753A-2 in the second degree and two separate counts of witness tampering in the fourth degree.

Frances R Lawton, 33, of Verona, was arrested Mar. 6 in Wampsville and charged with failing to appear in court.

A 17-year-old youth from Oneida was arrested Mar. 6 in Wampsville and charged with two counts of petit larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent in the third degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Brandon L Cook, 29, of Eaton, was arrested Mar. 9 in Smithfield and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above .08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated, and two counts of failing to stop at a stop sign.

Anita M Froelick, 34, of Oneida, was arrested Mar. 10 in Oneida and charged with an unspecified violation of family court.

Justin T Jones, 33, of Union Springs, was arrested Mar. 11 in Nelson and charged with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, failure to keep right in a two lane road, driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent, failure to obey a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle as an unlicensed driver.

