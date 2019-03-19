Liverpool man arrested for stealing $100K from auto dealer

Mar 19, 2019 admin Crime, News, News
State Police in North Syracuse arrested Hazem M. Almaliti, 36, of Liverpool, for grand larceny 2nd degree, a class “C” felony.
Almaliti is accused of stealing $100,000 from the Fox Auto Group based in Auburn.
The investigation into Almaliti’s activity is ongoing, and any person that may be able to offer any information is encouraged to contact Investigator Jeffrey Duck of SP North Syracuse at 315-455-2826 or Troop D Headquarters at 315-366-6000.
