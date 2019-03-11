 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Van Buren man arrested for trading child pornography online

Mar 11, 2019 Baldwinsville Messenger, Crime, News, News

Van Buren man arrested for trading child pornography online

David H. Mott

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in North Syracuse, with the assistance of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, announce the arrest of David H. Mott, age 43, from 432 Delwood Drive in Van Buren, for one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “D” felony and three counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “E” felony.

It is alleged that Mott traded child pornographic images online with other individuals. Following arrest processing, Mott was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

Comment on this Story

Avatar

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling