Van Buren man arrested for trading child pornography online

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in North Syracuse, with the assistance of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, announce the arrest of David H. Mott, age 43, from 432 Delwood Drive in Van Buren, for one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “D” felony and three counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class “E” felony.
It is alleged that Mott traded child pornographic images online with other individuals. Following arrest processing, Mott was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.
