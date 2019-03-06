Baldwinsville man arrested on child pornography charges

State Police in Lysander announce the arrest of Damien L. Merkel, age 20, from Baldwinsville, for Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor 1st degree and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, both felonies.

Merkel is accused of exchanging nude and sexually explicit photographs with a 12-year-old female. Merkel was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.

