Baldwinsville man arrested on child pornography charges

Mar 06, 2019 Baldwinsville Messenger, Crime, News, News

Damien Merkel

State Police in Lysander announce the arrest of Damien L. Merkel, age 20, from Baldwinsville, for Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor 1st degree and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, both felonies.

Merkel is accused of exchanging nude and sexually explicit photographs with a 12-year-old female. Merkel was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.

