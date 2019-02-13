Baldwinsville PD announces January arrests

Baldwinsville Police Department

On Jan. 5, Jennifer L. Flynn, 36, of 2301 State Route 69, Parish, was arrested and charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fail to yield right-of-way (left turn), and consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Also on Jan. 5, Michael A. Walburger, 49, of 233 Fitch St., Syracuse, was also arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both arrests resulted after a traffic stop on Lock Street for failing to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle traveling east on Genesee Street that she barely avoided striking. They were both released on appearance tickets to appear in court Feb. 13.

On Jan. 9, Christus H. Turner, 35, of 109 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with three counts of second degree criminal contempt after three separate investigations into domestic incidents where an order of protection was violated. He turned himself in and was arraigned in front of Judge Huling, who remanded him to the Onondaga County Justice Center on a bail of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. He was scheduled to reappear in court Jan. 16.

On Jan. 10, four juveniles were arrested and charged with two counts of fourth degree felony grand larceny, seven counts of petit larceny, seven counts of attempt petit larceny, and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an investigation into a stolen vehicle that was driven to 1 Legacy Drive, where several vehicle larcenies were committed. The juveniles also attempted to use stolen credit cards at several locations. All four were released on juvenile appearance tickets to appear in Onondaga County Family Court at a later date.

On Jan. 15, Nicole L. Phillips, 28, of 233 Blanchard Blvd., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into stolen merchandise from Kinney Drugs at 21 W. Genesee St. with an unidentified female co-defendant. She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Feb. 20. The investigation is ongoing as police attempt to locate the co-defendant.

On Jan. 16, two juveniles were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after an investigation into three students that were vaping in a restroom at Baker High School at 29 E. Oneida St. Both juveniles were released on juvenile appearance tickets to appear in Onondaga County Family Court at a later date.

On Jan. 17, Annemarie Powers, 30, of 13 Virginia St., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and follow too close after an investigation into a property damage motor vehicle accident on Syracuse Street where she was found to be in possession of marijuana. Computer checks revealed her license was suspended. She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court Feb. 2.

On Jan. 22, Micah A. Wood, 25, of 25 Washington St. Apartment 2, Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and fail to keep right after an investigation into a property damage motor vehicle accident on Oswego Street where drug involvement was detected. He was released to a third party to appear in court March 13.

On Jan. 25, Anthony R. Kraus, 29, of 142 Rufus Circle, Syracuse, was arrested and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into a domestic incident on Downer Street where a victim’s cell phone was stolen. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Feb. 13.

