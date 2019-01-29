State police investigating armed robbery in Salina

The New York State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Sunoco gas station, located at 500 7th North Street in the town of Salina.

On Monday, January 28, 2019, at approximately 9 pm, a white male entered the gas station wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. The suspect forcibly stole an undisclosed amount of money before exiting the business. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot heading north on Buckley Road.

If anyone has information regarding this robbery, they are asked to call the State Police at 315-366-6000. All information will remain confidential.

State Police was assisted at the scene by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K9 and AIR-1 helicopter.

