DeWitt Police seek public’s help in identifying jewelry thief

DeWitt Police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man.

DeWitt Police recently reported that they are investigating a larceny that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at Kay Jewelers in DeWitt, resulting in a $4,398.

The larceny took place at around 12:15 p.m. at the jewelry store at 3409 Erie Blvd E, according to police. The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a Green Bay Packers winter hat, a dark-colored jacket with a light-colored hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers with a white “swoosh.”



According to police, the man entered the store to shop for a gold necklace and gold bracelet, and the sales clerk allowed him to try them on. Within seconds, the man ran out of the store without paying, police said.

He was last seen running through the parking lot. The total loss is $4,398.

All tips or leads can be reported to tips@townofdewitt.com.





