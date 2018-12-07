 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

New Woodstock Man Charged with Welfare Fraud

Dec 07, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

New Woodstock Man Charged with Welfare Fraud

Edward M. Nelson II

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested Edward M. Nelson II, 25, of New Woodstock, and charged him with Welfare Fraud in the 4th degree (Class E Felony) and Grand Larceny in the 4th degree (Class E Felony).

Nelson allegedly was collecting public assistance from the Madison County Department of Social Services which required him to report all household income. It is alleged that between June 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018, Nelson failed to report income to social services and as a result received $2,016 in public assistance that he was not eligible for.

Nelson was arrested Dec. 5, and issued appearance tickets directing him to appear at the Town of Lenox Court on February 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. to answer the charges.

Comment on this Story

Caz village trustees to discuss amending village signage law for Vet’s Field
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill