New Woodstock Man Charged with Welfare Fraud

Edward M. Nelson II

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested Edward M. Nelson II, 25, of New Woodstock, and charged him with Welfare Fraud in the 4th degree (Class E Felony) and Grand Larceny in the 4th degree (Class E Felony).

Nelson allegedly was collecting public assistance from the Madison County Department of Social Services which required him to report all household income. It is alleged that between June 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018, Nelson failed to report income to social services and as a result received $2,016 in public assistance that he was not eligible for.

Nelson was arrested Dec. 5, and issued appearance tickets directing him to appear at the Town of Lenox Court on February 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. to answer the charges.

