Oneida man charged with impersonating an officer

Christopher J. DeFazio

On December 3, at 5 p.m., Investigators at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher J. DeFazio, 22, of Oneida, and charged him with criminal impersonation in the second degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

It is alleged that on Oct. 20, DeFazio was involved in a road rage incident with another motorist. During the altercation, DeFazio was dressed in a security officer uniform and had a sheriff’s hat displayed near his windshield. DeFazio shined a flashlight in the eyes of the motorist and told the motorist that he was a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy. DeFazio also talked into what appeared to be a police radio pretending to call for police backup. At the time of the incident, DeFazio was driving a red 1996 single cap Ford pickup truck.

After the incident, DeFazio contacted 911 to report the other motorist. An investigation into the incident determined that DeFazio had impersonated a police officer.

DeFazio was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear at 4 p.m. on January 15, 2019 at the Town of Sullivan Court to answer the charge.

If anyone has any information of other incidents of DeFazio impersonating a police officer, contact Investigator Steve Sellin at 315-366-3009.

