Madison County to enforce statewide STOP-DWI holiday season crackdown

Dec 06, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Madison County police agencies are cracking down on impaired driving this holiday season by participating in Madison County STOP-DWI, starting Dec. 13.

New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force through the wintery season to enforce the statewide STOP-DWI crackdown ending on Jan. 1, announced Madison County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matthew White on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, many lives continue to be lost by crashes caused from drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

The STOP-DWI Holiday Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.  The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

Plan on drinking and hitting the roads afterwards this holiday season? Ensure a “sober plan” by downloading the “Have a Plan” mobile app at Stopdwi.org/mobileapp.

 

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

