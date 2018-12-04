 

Dec 04, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Vehicles Vandalized in Madison County

Over the past two weeks, several vehicles and residences in Madison County have been vandalized by an unknown person or people, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone has been shooting a BB Gun or pellet gun at parked vehicles and houses in the Oneida, Wampsville and Munnsville areas.  The damage to the residences and vehicles has resulted in thousands of dollars of damage.

The Oneida Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office ask that if you see anything suspicious or if you have any information pertaining to these incidents to please call the Madison County 911 center at (315) 366-2311 or 911 if it is an emergency.

